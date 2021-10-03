Jimmy Brown
Jimmy T. Brown of Stony Point, passed away after a two year battle with cancer, at his home Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
He was born in Vivian, La., Aug. 27, 1948, to the late J.T. and Bernice Wood Brown and raised in Atlanta, Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy in Reconnaissance Attack Squadron Heavy 3 during the Vietnam War. He met his wife of 44 years, the late Martha Cates Brown of Statesville, in Atlanta, Ga., on leave. He had varied professions in his life; breaking horses, pipe fitter, truck driver, co-owner of J&M Mobile Home Repair and Shiloh Antiques. He retired from Auto Truck Transport in Cleveland, N.C. He was an asst. Scout Master for BSA troop 376 and 609 and a member of American Legion Post 65, DAV
Chapter 34, and an NRA Patron Member.
He enjoyed IMSA competition pistol, classic muscle cars, and good music. He was a loving husband and father that always provided for his family. He saw a lot of this world in his time, and always planned to see more. May his spirit fly high and see all that he couldn't see on this earth.
He is survived by his son, Glenn Brown (Amber Stoerrle) of Stony Point; sister, Ellen Brown O'Rear (Jerry) of Atlanta, Texas; and sister-in-law, Nora Cates Sliney (Bill) of Rock Hill, S.C.
We wish to thank the Oncology department at the W.G. Bill Hefner VA and Hospice of Alexander County.
In lieu of flowers, we ask to donate to the Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church building fund or DAV
Chapter 34.
Burial will take place in the Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 3, 2021.