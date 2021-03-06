Jimmy Samuel FeimsterJanuary 23, 1933 - March 4, 2021Jimmy Samuel Feimster, 88, of Harmony, passed away Thursday evening, March 4, 2021, at his residence.Born in Iredell County, Jan. 23, 1933, he was the son of the late Norris William Feimster and Aileen Current Feimster.Jimmy graduated from Harmony High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. He was a driver for Holly Farms / Tyson for over 30 years.He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church, where he was very active. He was a member of the Church Choir, was Chairman of the Trustees, a member of the Administrative Board, and was Lay Leader of the year.Jimmy was also very active in the community. He was a Charter Member of the North Iredell Lion's Club, a member of the American Legion Post 113, and served on the Harmony – North Iredell Burial Detail.Earlier in his life, he enjoyed playing softball, baseball, and was a Boy Scout leader.Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Gretna Jurney Feimster; three daughters, Sabrina Johnson (Larry), Pam Lewis (Alan) and Tina Johnson (Neal); seven grandchildren, Mandy Chalk (Jay), Joshua Lewis (Ashley), Colby Lewis (Lauren), Callie Johnson, Luke Johnson, Lance Johnson and Alleigh Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Will and Cade Chalk, and Blaire, Troy, Wyatt, Hank and Sadie Lewis; one sister, Ruth Welshans; and one sister-in-law, Claudene Donovan.The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 7, at 3 p.m., at Harmony United Methodist Church, at the outdoor worship center where social distancing will be in place. The Rev. Chris Lakey will be officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Town Cemetery with military honors.Memorial donations may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, 136 W Memorial Hwy., Harmony, NC 28634.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home