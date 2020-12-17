Jimmy Price
February 19, 1943 - December 9, 2020
Jimmy Eugene Price, 77, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. He was born Feb. 19, 1943, in Cabarrus County, to the late Robert Earnest Price and Mary Elizabeth Keeter Price. Jimmy retired from Logistics Trucking Company after many years of service, and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed golfing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Janelle Abernethy; granddaughter, Christina Smith; grandson, Jeffrey Allen Price; and sons-in-law, Willie Smith and Bobby Tyree.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue Swink Price of the home; son, John Propst; daughters, Genee Boger and husband, Tim, of Landis, Sandy Propst of Conover, Lori Austin of Valdese and Darlene Tyree of Statesville; brother, Danny Price and wife, Eunice, of Lexington; and grandchildren, April Anderson, Bobby Tyree Jr., Jason Moss, Zach Moss, Keish Moss-Lefford (David),Brandon Propst, Rusty Propst, Caroline, Randall, and Brandy; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service with military honors to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton. Chaplain Aaron Macemore will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or Ronald McDonald House Charities, North Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 17, 2020.