Jimmy Rogers Moore
Jimmy Rogers Moore, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday Nov. 8, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.
Born in Anawalt, W.Va., in 1941, Jimmy married Patricia Gail Presley of Skygusty, W.Va., Dec. 14, 1968. After enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1960, and serving his country honorably, Jimmy embarked on a blue collar career that eventually brought him and his family to North Carolina. Over the last eight years of his life, Jimmy spent his days happily involved with his grandchildren. Claire and Elliott brought much joy, happiness and purpose to his later years. Jimmy was a true West Virginian and a proud WVU supporter.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Talmadge and Frances Dillon Moore; and his wife, Patricia P. Moore.
Jimmy is survived by his two sons, Steven Kelly Moore of Charlotte, and Randall Duane Moore of Statesville, (wife, Rebecca); and two grandchildren, Claire Elisabeth and Elliott James.
A private service will be held for the immediate family at Salisbury National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to the American Heart Association
; National Kidney Foundation
; and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 11, 2020.