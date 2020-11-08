Jimmy Stewart
Jimmy Wayne Stewart, 79, of Statesville, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Alexander County, Aug. 21, 1941, to the late Harley Lee Stewart and Katherine Lowman Stewart. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Cave and Kathy Stewart; and a brother, Harold "Pete" Stewart.
Jimmy was a retired mechanic. He loved going fishing and the mountains. More than anything else, he loved his kids and grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Emma Johnson Stewart; two daughters, Karen Lyon (Michael) and Kimberly Greenslit (Kyle); a son, Brian (Robin) Stewart; a stepdaughter, Kim Burr (Johnny); two stepsons, Johnny Drum (Tammy) and Jimmy Drum; a brother, Bill Stewart (Carol); a sister, Helen Adkins (Spike); nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 12 stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Chris Thompson officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Statesville Dialysis Center, 627 Signal Hill Dr. Extension, Statesville, NC 28677.
Nicholson Funeral Homewww.nicholsonfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 8, 2020.