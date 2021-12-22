Menu
Jimmy Troutman
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Jimmy Troutman

Mr. James Keith Troutman passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Mitchell Mack Hospice House, with his wife by his side, followed shortly by his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.

Jimmy was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Robert Paul Troutman and Grace Cook Troutman. He graduated from Troutman High School in 1959, and then went on to Kings Business College in Charlotte.

He is survived by this wife, Betty Jean Byers Troutman. They were married June 28, 1963. He is also survived by his son, Keith Anthony Troutman of Troutman and wife, Sherry McCoy Troutman. In addition to Keith, Jimmy is survived by his granddaughter, Kayleigh Troutman Roberts; grandson-in-law, Sean Roberts; nephew, Stephen Troutman. To his granddaughter Kayleigh he was fondly known as "Pop."

He was preceded by his only brother, Jerry Paul.

Jimmy served the Town of Troutman for 28 years and also the local fire department for 30 years of dedicated service. Jimmy was also a very active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and loved to sing in the choir each Sunday when he was able. Jimmy and Betty Jean were beautifully honored earlier this year as Citizens of the Year for the Town of Troutman.

His funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Troutman. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. Pastor Heidi and Dieter Punt will perform the services and his nephew, the Rev. Phillip Brown will give the Eulogy. Active pallbearers will be Sean Roberts, Barry Marlowe, Scott Byers, Chris Brown, Stephen Troutman, and Jody Holland. Honorary pallbearers will be seated in a special row for any members of his high school graduating class of '59 and any retired or active members of the Troutman Fire Department.

The family would like to give a special thanks to doctors and nurses at the Iredell Memorial Hospital, all of the staff at Marks, Foushee, & Acevedo doctor's office with a special thanks to Dr. James S. Foushee, for his years of care to Jimmy, Mitchell Mack Hospice House caregivers team, and the community of Troutman for their support and kindness through this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 Morgan St., Troutman, NC 28166; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Troutman, NC
Dec
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Troutman, NC
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a loss for the Town of Troutman and to his wife . The two have given so much. Growing up with Jimmy in the church, I remember his role in youth activities and, of course, his beautiful voice.
Joyce Compton Brown
December 25, 2021
So sorry for your lost. I loved talking to Jimmy at Pizza Place. Prayers for you Miss Betty and family.
Carol Nicholson
December 22, 2021
