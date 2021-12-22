Jimmy TroutmanMr. James Keith Troutman passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Mitchell Mack Hospice House, with his wife by his side, followed shortly by his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.Jimmy was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Robert Paul Troutman and Grace Cook Troutman. He graduated from Troutman High School in 1959, and then went on to Kings Business College in Charlotte.He is survived by this wife, Betty Jean Byers Troutman. They were married June 28, 1963. He is also survived by his son, Keith Anthony Troutman of Troutman and wife, Sherry McCoy Troutman. In addition to Keith, Jimmy is survived by his granddaughter, Kayleigh Troutman Roberts; grandson-in-law, Sean Roberts; nephew, Stephen Troutman. To his granddaughter Kayleigh he was fondly known as "Pop."He was preceded by his only brother, Jerry Paul.Jimmy served the Town of Troutman for 28 years and also the local fire department for 30 years of dedicated service. Jimmy was also a very active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and loved to sing in the choir each Sunday when he was able. Jimmy and Betty Jean were beautifully honored earlier this year as Citizens of the Year for the Town of Troutman.His funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Troutman. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. Pastor Heidi and Dieter Punt will perform the services and his nephew, the Rev. Phillip Brown will give the Eulogy. Active pallbearers will be Sean Roberts, Barry Marlowe, Scott Byers, Chris Brown, Stephen Troutman, and Jody Holland. Honorary pallbearers will be seated in a special row for any members of his high school graduating class of '59 and any retired or active members of the Troutman Fire Department.The family would like to give a special thanks to doctors and nurses at the Iredell Memorial Hospital, all of the staff at Marks, Foushee, & Acevedo doctor's office with a special thanks to Dr. James S. Foushee, for his years of care to Jimmy, Mitchell Mack Hospice House caregivers team, and the community of Troutman for their support and kindness through this difficult time.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 Morgan St., Troutman, NC 28166; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Troutman Funeral Home