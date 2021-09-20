Menu
Jimmy Wise
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Jimmy Wise

Jimmy Randolph Wise, 87, of Statesville, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Jimmy was born Sept. 25, 1933, in Iredell County, the son of the late Glen and Helen Fann Wise. He was a graduate of Troutman High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. On Aug. 3, 1956, he married Sue Pendergrass Wise, who survives. He was retired from Clark Equipment and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Jimmy is survived by three children, Jeffrey R. Wise of Mooresville, Karen Wise of Troutman, Eric Wise of Weaverville; two grandchildren, Caitlin of Louisiana, Devin of Hickory; and a great-grandson, Diesel.

A graveside service will be held at Iredell Memorial Gardens with Pastor David Troutman officiating. The family is requesting a private funeral by invitation only.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember how nice he and his family were during the times our families went to Bethel Church. Jeff and I went to school together at Troutman and at South. I know it's a painful time now. I am so sorry for your loss. You will be in my prayers.
Alan Harpe
September 21, 2021
