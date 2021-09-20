Jimmy WiseJimmy Randolph Wise, 87, of Statesville, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.Jimmy was born Sept. 25, 1933, in Iredell County, the son of the late Glen and Helen Fann Wise. He was a graduate of Troutman High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. On Aug. 3, 1956, he married Sue Pendergrass Wise, who survives. He was retired from Clark Equipment and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.In addition to his wife, Jimmy is survived by three children, Jeffrey R. Wise of Mooresville, Karen Wise of Troutman, Eric Wise of Weaverville; two grandchildren, Caitlin of Louisiana, Devin of Hickory; and a great-grandson, Diesel.A graveside service will be held at Iredell Memorial Gardens with Pastor David Troutman officiating. The family is requesting a private funeral by invitation only.Troutman Funeral Home