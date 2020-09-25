JoAnn HollandJanuary 20, 1935 - September 22, 2020JoAnn Alderfer Holland, 85, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Born Jan. 20, 1935, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Hattie Crater Alderfer. She was a graduate of Union Grove High School and was a member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in Union Grove. JoAnn worked in the banking profession for 44 years, starting at People's Bank and ending with Wells Fargo, as an officer of Bookkeeping. She is survived by a son, Keith Holland of Olin; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins. Services will be held at later date. The family would like to thank Brookdale Assisted Living for their love and care of Ms. Holland.Troutman Funeral Home