Joe JohnsonJoe Gerry Johnson, 75, of Statesville, died Tuesday, June 28, 2021.He was born in Morgan County, Ala., Oct. 12, 1945, to the late Roy B. Johnson and Odell Hopson Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Winifred "Winnie" Johnson and a brother, Charlie Johnson.After graduating High School, Joe joined the U.S. Navy and retired after 22 years of service. He then went on to work as a maintenance supervisor in several hospitals. He was a people person and never met a stranger. Joe was a wonderful storyteller, gave great advice, was very quick witted, was always a jokester and loved to laugh. He was also an amazing artist who not only could sketch, but was also an accomplished wood carver, often carving things that made people laugh. Other interests were singing in the church choir, old cars, weekly golf games with his buddies, and collecting things such as cars, coins, and baseball cards. More than anything, he loved his family and spending time with them and making them laugh.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 13 years, Linda Swanson Johnson; son, Chuck Johnson (Shayla); daughter, Melanie Hoppenworth; stepdaughter, Kimberly Cummings; stepson, Jeff Henderson (Wendy); six grandchildren, Alex and Austin Johnson, Carma and Justice Cummings, Katrina Franklin, Alan Dotson; and three sisters, Patsy Strain, Nancy Johnson and Jill Johnson.Funeral services will be held Friday, July 2, at 4 p.m., at Monticello UMC, with the Rev. Amy Spivey officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery with full military rights.Memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Ste. 400, Phoenix, AZ, 85016.Nicholson Funeral Home