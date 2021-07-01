Menu
Joe Johnson
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Joe Johnson

Joe Gerry Johnson, 75, of Statesville, died Tuesday, June 28, 2021.

He was born in Morgan County, Ala., Oct. 12, 1945, to the late Roy B. Johnson and Odell Hopson Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Winifred "Winnie" Johnson and a brother, Charlie Johnson.

After graduating High School, Joe joined the U.S. Navy and retired after 22 years of service. He then went on to work as a maintenance supervisor in several hospitals. He was a people person and never met a stranger. Joe was a wonderful storyteller, gave great advice, was very quick witted, was always a jokester and loved to laugh. He was also an amazing artist who not only could sketch, but was also an accomplished wood carver, often carving things that made people laugh. Other interests were singing in the church choir, old cars, weekly golf games with his buddies, and collecting things such as cars, coins, and baseball cards. More than anything, he loved his family and spending time with them and making them laugh.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 13 years, Linda Swanson Johnson; son, Chuck Johnson (Shayla); daughter, Melanie Hoppenworth; stepdaughter, Kimberly Cummings; stepson, Jeff Henderson (Wendy); six grandchildren, Alex and Austin Johnson, Carma and Justice Cummings, Katrina Franklin, Alan Dotson; and three sisters, Patsy Strain, Nancy Johnson and Jill Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 2, at 4 p.m., at Monticello UMC, with the Rev. Amy Spivey officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery with full military rights.

Memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Ste. 400, Phoenix, AZ, 85016.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Monticello UMC
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
The memories will last forever! Joe will be missed, our connection went back 50 + years. Military and casual get togethers not often enough. Very sorry Linda!
Jim & Marilyn Lannan
July 13, 2021
Thank you sir for your service to country, defending freedom and liberty. God bles your family and friends with peace.
Michael
July 3, 2021
A talented fun loving good guy that loved a good laugh! We have many fond memories of Joe and most of them were filled with laughter! Joe will be greatly missed.
Fred and Beckie Swanson
Family
July 2, 2021
Whenever your lonely, sad or blue. Turn to the one who made me and you. He will take all of your burdens and wipe them away. For He knows how much you are hurting today. So don't be sad, lift your heart and sing for your love one. He is not dead nor does he sleep, he's just gone to live with Jesus, our king of kings. Linda and family, you are all on our thoughts and prayers. Our love, Buddy & Elaine
Elaine Latham
July 1, 2021
I worked with Joe at Carolinas Medical Center a few years back. Joe was a great and talented friend to me back then and I am sorry to hear of his passing, I will always cherish memories of him and that time. To his family I´m deeply sorry for your loss but, I´m sure Joe is making everyone laugh in heaven. Rest In Peace my friend.
Danny Wright
July 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Joe´s death. He was a good friend. He introduced me to my husband which I was so grateful for. He loved telling me what a good matchmaker he was. I´m sure he and Stan are together doing what they loved to do, woodcarving. RIP Joe. You will be missed.
Sue Lahr
Friend
July 1, 2021
Joe and Wendy Dec. 5, 2020
Jeff
Family
July 1, 2021
Linda and Family, So very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Joe was a fine man.. Deepest sympathies..
Darryl & Diann Bandy
Friend
July 1, 2021
Such a wonderful man; always doing for others with a smile. I will surely miss him. He was always calling to see if there was anything we needed especially through the pandemic May God wrap His living arms around the families and comfort them. Love to Linda he was a special friend that we will miss terribly.
Linda Douglas Bollinger
Friend
July 1, 2021
Joe was a loving and caring man. He was ambitious, creative and a performer. I will always cherish the shared memories with our family. Good times at the lake house and others. God's strength and comfort to each family member during this time. May his soul rest in perfect peace. With love, Wendy
Wendy
Family
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results