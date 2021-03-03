Menu
Joe Alexander Pierce
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South Iredell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Joe Alexander Pierce

May 4, 1954 - February 26, 2021

Joe Alexander Pierce, 66, of Granite Falls, passed away at his residence Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Born in Iredell County, May 4, 1954, he was the son of the late Abel Alexander Pierce and Delphia Sherrill Pierce. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Ree Pierce and Christine Blanche Waugh.

Joe was a graduate of South Iredell High School – Class of 1972, and a member of New Bethany Baptist Church.

He worked for General Electric from 1970 to 1994, and spent 25 years as a Fiber Optic trainer with Corning Cable Services.

Those left to cherish his memory are his girlfriend of 20 years, Patsy Sherriff; two daughters, Jenny Lynn Braswell (Dean) and Michelle Harris; one sister, Tabitha Benfield (Roosevelt Wyatt); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

The family will speak to friends Thursday, March 4, from 6 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m., in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Mar
4
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You filled the empty spaces in my life & shared with me the beauty of the mountains & streams. I love you & miss you.
Patsy Sherriff
Significant_other
March 12, 2021
I worked with Joe at the Corning Cable Systems Fiber Plant. He was a wonderful person. Please know that you all are in my family's thoughts and prayers.
Teresa Walter
March 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
March 3, 2021
