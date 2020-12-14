Joe Waugh
Joseph Brian Waugh, 58, of Troutman, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center.
Joe was born Dec. 8, 1962, in Iredell County, and was the son of Brenda Beaver Waugh of Troutman and the late Eugene Waugh.
He attended South Iredell High School, and previously worked as a roofer. He enjoyed fishing, being outside, NASCAR, and spending time with his great-nieces and -nephews, whom he had given all special nicknames.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Tonda Johnson (James) of Mooresville, Linda Cherry of Troutman and Kim Berens of Troutman; three nephews; three nieces; three great-nephews; and two great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Timmy Waugh.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 14, 2020.