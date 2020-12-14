Menu
Joe Waugh
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
ABOUT
South Iredell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Joe Waugh

Joseph Brian Waugh, 58, of Troutman, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center.

Joe was born Dec. 8, 1962, in Iredell County, and was the son of Brenda Beaver Waugh of Troutman and the late Eugene Waugh.

He attended South Iredell High School, and previously worked as a roofer. He enjoyed fishing, being outside, NASCAR, and spending time with his great-nieces and -nephews, whom he had given all special nicknames.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Tonda Johnson (James) of Mooresville, Linda Cherry of Troutman and Kim Berens of Troutman; three nephews; three nieces; three great-nephews; and two great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Timmy Waugh.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 14, 2020.
