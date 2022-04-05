Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joel Paul "Joey" Hendren
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
Joel "Joey" Paul Hendren

November 22, 1958 - April 2, 2022

Joel "Joey" Paul Hendren, 63, began his journey Nov. 22, 1958, at Davis Hospital in Statesville. He was born to the late Paul and Betty Hendren.

His journey ended Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home in Stony Point, after an extended illness.

He graduated from ACHS in 1976. He received his Associate Degree as an electrician from Mitchell Community College. He was an amazing electrician who loved what he did and worked endless hours on the side to help all that he could. He could never say "no" to anyone. He was loved by all he met.

He enjoyed traveling and rooting for the Carolina Panthers. He loved NASCAR and going to drag races. Joey was of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Betty Hendren.

He is survived by his daughter, Angie Hendren Wesley (Drew) of Mooresville; sister, Robin Hendren Maher (Larry) of Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Faith, Emma, Asher, and Colton; and two nieces, Shelby and Hannah.

There will be a graveside service Wednesday, April 6, at 2 p.m., at Hiddenite Cemetery in Hiddenite. The Rev. Thomas McDaniels will officiate. The public is invited to attend. No formal visitation will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Chapman Funeral Home

www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.