Joel "Joey" Paul Hendren
November 22, 1958 - April 2, 2022
Joel "Joey" Paul Hendren, 63, began his journey Nov. 22, 1958, at Davis Hospital in Statesville. He was born to the late Paul and Betty Hendren.
His journey ended Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home in Stony Point, after an extended illness.
He graduated from ACHS in 1976. He received his Associate Degree as an electrician from Mitchell Community College. He was an amazing electrician who loved what he did and worked endless hours on the side to help all that he could. He could never say "no" to anyone. He was loved by all he met.
He enjoyed traveling and rooting for the Carolina Panthers. He loved NASCAR and going to drag races. Joey was of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Betty Hendren.
He is survived by his daughter, Angie Hendren Wesley (Drew) of Mooresville; sister, Robin Hendren Maher (Larry) of Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Faith, Emma, Asher, and Colton; and two nieces, Shelby and Hannah.
There will be a graveside service Wednesday, April 6, at 2 p.m., at Hiddenite Cemetery in Hiddenite. The Rev. Thomas McDaniels will officiate. The public is invited to attend. No formal visitation will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 5, 2022.