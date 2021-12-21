Menu
John William Barber
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
John William Barber

August 31, 1951 - December 20, 2021

John William Barber, 70, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Born in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 31, 1951, he was the youngest child of Hugh Temple Barber Jr. and Virginia Mary Borglin Barber.

He is preceded in death in 2018, by his brother, Gary Barber.

John and his wife, Kay, moved to Statesville from The Woodlands, Texas, in 1996, where they purchased the Mail Boxes Etc. store that became the UPS Store of Statesville in 2003. They also purchased the store in Salisbury and operated both locations until about 2007. John also founded and operated Barber Appraisal Services, LLC, serving Iredell and surrounding counties for over 20 years.

John is survived by his former wife, Mary Kay Spencer Barber of Conroe, Texas; his brother, James Barber of Kingwood, Texas; nephews, Bryan Barber (Amanda) of Lapeer, Mich., Jonathan Barber (Sarina) of West New York, N.J., James Barber of Burton, Mich., Christopher Barber (Pamela) of North Branch, Mich., Timothy Barber of Swartz Creek, Mich., Gregory Barber of Buda, Texas niece, Courtney Yarbrough (Dennis) of Crosby; Texas; and several great-nieces and -nephews.

A family gathering and memorial will be celebrated at a later date.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 21, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.