John Richard BiasJohn Richard Bias, 79, of Statesville, and formerly of Ona, W.Va., passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, after a long battle with I.P.F.He was born Oct. 15, 1942, in Cabell County, W.Va., the son of the late Homer and Juanita Bias.He retired from International Nickel Company in 1995, in Huntington, W.Va.He leaves behind his devoted wife of 57 years, Karan Bias; two sons, John David Bias and wife, Terri, of Winston-Salem, and Mark Richard Bias and wife, Anne, of Stanley; grandchildren, Justin David, Ian Patrick, and Paige Elizabeth; and numerous other loving family and friends.The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.If you want to contribute in John's memory, please remember Gordon Hospice House of Statesville.