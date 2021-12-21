Menu
John Richard Bias
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
John Richard Bias

John Richard Bias, 79, of Statesville, and formerly of Ona, W.Va., passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, after a long battle with I.P.F.

He was born Oct. 15, 1942, in Cabell County, W.Va., the son of the late Homer and Juanita Bias.

He retired from International Nickel Company in 1995, in Huntington, W.Va.

He leaves behind his devoted wife of 57 years, Karan Bias; two sons, John David Bias and wife, Terri, of Winston-Salem, and Mark Richard Bias and wife, Anne, of Stanley; grandchildren, Justin David, Ian Patrick, and Paige Elizabeth; and numerous other loving family and friends.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

If you want to contribute in John's memory, please remember Gordon Hospice House of Statesville.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nicholson Funeral Home.
"Though He brings grief, He will show compassion, so great is His unfailing love." Lamentations 3:32
Sandra Tucker
Friend
December 21, 2021
