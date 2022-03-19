Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Bullard
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
John Bullard

John Odell Bullard, 78, of Mocksville, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Troutman Funeral Home is assisting the Bullard family.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry Betty Lou for your loss. Joe was the type of person that you immediately liked. He always smiled no matter what. We seen why you fell in love with him. Once a person meet him they would never forget him. We won´t. Rest In Peace Joe.
Allen & Jeannie O´Daire
Friend
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results