John ChandlerJohn Marbury Chandler, 86, of Lihue, Hawaii, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.John was born Nov. 21, 1935, in Memphis, Tenn. He was the son of the late George Albert Chandler and Mayme Lee Marbury Chandler and is the brother of Alberta C. Armistead of Statesville.John was a graduate of Central High School in Memphis. He attended Warren Wilson College. He then served in the Korean War. He returned to college after 2 years of service and graduated from N.C. State University in Raleigh, with degrees in Landscape Architecture and Interior Design. John loved nature and beautiful things but loved people more and would graciously give all he had to his fellow man. John was a true humanitarian.John is survived by his family, Paul Somers; sister, Alberta Chandler Armistead; cousins, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.His family would like to thank the team at Delta Airlines for their care during John's travels, the Comfort Care team at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn,; Karen Cline of Brookdale Broad Street and Jennifer Kurfees of Maple Leaf. A special thank you to our brother, Tripp Armistead, for his loving care during John's time of need.A private memorial service will be held at First A.R.P. Church in Statesville at a later date.