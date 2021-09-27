John HorneJohn Michael Horne, 50, of Harmony, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.John was born March 5, 1971, in Iredell County, to Michael Wayne Horne and Marjorie "Gay" Shaver Horne. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a truck driver.In addition to his parents, John is survived by his three kids, Toni-Rae Horne, Aimee Horne and John Horne; three brothers, David Horne (Monika), Paul Horne and Joel Horne; maternal grandmother, Lucile Shaver; nephews, Michael Paul, Robert, Alexander Horne; and a niece, Catherine Horne.A memorial service will be held at 4: p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Calvary Baptist Church of Union Grove, with Pastor Steve Pope officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Union Grove, 300 Indian Hill Rd., Union Grove, NC 28689.Troutman Funeral Home