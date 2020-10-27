John KingJohn Shelton King, 93, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home.Mr. King was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late John S. King Sr. and Sadie Greenwood King.He was a graduate of Central High School and was married to the late Luella Plyler King, who passed away in November 2015. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and was retired from Southern Bell. He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was active in the clown ministry and would read to kids in elementary school as "Hobo Joe." He enjoyed camping with the Country Cruisers and was a past president of the Exchange Club. Boys Scouts was a big part of his life, from starting Scout Troop 348 in Statesville, to receiving the Silver Beaver Award, which is the highest award a Scout Leader can achieve.He is survived by four children, Judy King Gemes (Gary) of Mineral Springs, Bobby King (Jackie) of Statesville, and Tommy King of Statesville, Richard King (Pam) of Statesville; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy King; and two sisters, Ann K. Pharr and Gertrude K. Benfield.Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Snow Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Chris Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will follow with military honors.Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.Troutman Funeral Home