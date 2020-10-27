Menu
John King
DIED
October 26, 2020
John King

John Shelton King, 93, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home.

Mr. King was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late John S. King Sr. and Sadie Greenwood King.

He was a graduate of Central High School and was married to the late Luella Plyler King, who passed away in November 2015. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and was retired from Southern Bell. He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was active in the clown ministry and would read to kids in elementary school as "Hobo Joe." He enjoyed camping with the Country Cruisers and was a past president of the Exchange Club. Boys Scouts was a big part of his life, from starting Scout Troop 348 in Statesville, to receiving the Silver Beaver Award, which is the highest award a Scout Leader can achieve.

He is survived by four children, Judy King Gemes (Gary) of Mineral Springs, Bobby King (Jackie) of Statesville, and Tommy King of Statesville, Richard King (Pam) of Statesville; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy King; and two sisters, Ann K. Pharr and Gertrude K. Benfield.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Snow Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Chris Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will follow with military honors.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
King Family, I am so terribly sorry for the Loss Of Mr. John. I had the pleasure of being his CNA a few times and I absolutely adored every moment spent taking care of his sweet and loving self. He had a smile and laugh that could light up any room. Mr. King was so kind hearted, and loving. He is going to be truly missed.
Megan Collins
October 27, 2020
Dear King family, I'm so sorry for your great loss. To know John was to love him. What a sweet man. Holding you close in my thoughts and prayers.
Jan Nash Roseman
October 27, 2020