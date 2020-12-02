The Rev. John Otto ZimmerleApril 14, 1940 - November 27, 2020The Rev. Mr. John Otto Zimmerle, formerly of Statesville, went home to the Lord Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. He was living with his daughter and son-in-law in Dingmans Ferry, Pa., they were at his side when passed.Born in Passaic, N.J., April 14, 1940, he was the son of the late William and Helen (Lenore) Zimmerle. He was a graduate of Ramsey High School in Ramsey, N.J., and served with the U.S. Coast Guard, as Radioman Petty Officer 2nd Class, on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Half Moon. John retired from the John Boyle Company, where he was an Eastern Regional Sales Manager. Deacon John served the Parish of St. Francis of Assisi in Mocksville, from June 2001 to his retirement in October 2014. Not only would Deacon John preach, he assisted with marriage preparation, as well as witnessed many marriages, served on the building committee, co-assisted on the oversight of the RCIA program, and held many more titles. Deacon John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ladis Zimmerle; and brother, William.He will be cherished by his children, John-Michael (Tami) of Spanish Fork, Utah, Susan Marie Cawley (Ron) of Dingmans Ferry, William Edward (Dawn) of Levittown, Pa.; and Mary Elyse Zimmerle of San Francisco, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; brother Alan (Joanne) of Manchester, N.H.; sister-in-law, Cathy of Ringwood, N.J.; and niece and nephew.Friends are invited to pay their respects at Davie Funeral Chapel in Mocksville, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday Dec. 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Mocksville, officiated by the Rev. Eric Kowalski. The internment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Salisbury.Memorials may be considered to the Knights of Columbus, Prayer Quilt Ministry, or the Food Pantry Ministry.Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville