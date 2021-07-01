John Robertson was one of a kind. I always thought of him much as I think of Thoreau. Walden Pond and all that. He had so much passion, so much commitment, so much love for the creation. He taught me so much. I worked with him at Keep Iredell Clean, and he led me to a much stronger understanding of our fragile ecosystem and the harm we do to our home here on earth. He also gave me the gift of free thought, allowing me to think beyond convention and expectation. I miss him so much. The world needs more John Robertsons.

Scott Little Friend July 1, 2021