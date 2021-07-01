Menu
John K. Robertson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kehl's Palmer Legacy Funeral Home
209 S. Alaska St.
Palmer, AK
John K. Robertson

August 25, 1929 - June 27, 2021

I remember building fires on early Sunday mornings in the old Smith Chapel church. Upon graduation from Union Grove High School, and on my 17th birthday, I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. I attended UNC on the GI Bill.

My principle means of making a living was the banking industry, first in a small bank in Wilmington, and later in Alaska where I would spend 30 years. I also enjoyed the last chapter of my life there.

Over the years, my spiritual life included membership in Methodist, Episcopal and Friends, always with a faith concentrating on nature and the creation.

With many others, I organized Keep Iredell Clean (KIC), continuing my activities from Fairbanks, Alaska.

I am survived by my daughter, Nora Stallings; sons, Cameron and Joseph; and close friends and family, Harriett Andrews, Katy Farrar, Jennifer Smith, Pamela Campbell, Eliza Kiser, Jessie Scally and Judy Divinyi.

Legacy Funeral Home, Kehl's Palmer Chapel

209 South Alaska Street, Palmer, Alaska

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 1, 2021.
My Sincere condolences to Robertson family. He lived a long life. Hope Cam and Joseph know they were loved. Thinking of you all. Scott Jewell Bend, Oregon.
Scott Jewell
Other
July 27, 2021
Judy thank you so much for your care of John Kent these last few years. He was such a wonderful person and I always enjoyed talking with him when I would visit NC. His faith was comforting. I know he is having a big old time catching up with Aunt Ruth, Uncle Clarice and my Grandmother Pearl. I know Mamma (Muriel) is also very happy to see him. Agreed on the comment we need more John Kent's in this world. Teresa
Teresa Holleman
Family
July 5, 2021
Close neighbors in UNION GROVE, We loved JOHN and his Mother and dad, Ruth and Clarice ROBERTSON. With deepest sympathy and love to JUDY. Peggy and LIllian Bunton ,
Lillian Bunton
Friend
July 3, 2021
I think of John often. I would get the most interesting Interlibrary Loans for him at our library. Such a sweet an interesting fellow. I always enjoyed speaking with him. He will be missed.
Michele Coleman
July 2, 2021
Praying that you have comfort to the family, especially Judy. Take comfort Judy. John Kent is with the Lord now.
Linda Windsor
July 1, 2021
John Robertson was one of a kind. I always thought of him much as I think of Thoreau. Walden Pond and all that. He had so much passion, so much commitment, so much love for the creation. He taught me so much. I worked with him at Keep Iredell Clean, and he led me to a much stronger understanding of our fragile ecosystem and the harm we do to our home here on earth. He also gave me the gift of free thought, allowing me to think beyond convention and expectation. I miss him so much. The world needs more John Robertsons.
Scott Little
Friend
July 1, 2021
