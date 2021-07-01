John K. Robertson
August 25, 1929 - June 27, 2021
I remember building fires on early Sunday mornings in the old Smith Chapel church. Upon graduation from Union Grove High School, and on my 17th birthday, I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. I attended UNC on the GI Bill.
My principle means of making a living was the banking industry, first in a small bank in Wilmington, and later in Alaska where I would spend 30 years. I also enjoyed the last chapter of my life there.
Over the years, my spiritual life included membership in Methodist, Episcopal and Friends, always with a faith concentrating on nature and the creation.
With many others, I organized Keep Iredell Clean (KIC), continuing my activities from Fairbanks, Alaska.
I am survived by my daughter, Nora Stallings; sons, Cameron and Joseph; and close friends and family, Harriett Andrews, Katy Farrar, Jennifer Smith, Pamela Campbell, Eliza Kiser, Jessie Scally and Judy Divinyi.
Legacy Funeral Home, Kehl's Palmer Chapel
209 South Alaska Street, Palmer, Alaska
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 1, 2021.