John White Westmoreland
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mooresville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
John White Westmoreland

December 11, 1960 - October 1, 2021

John White Westmoreland, 60, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville.

He was born Dec. 11, 1960, in Mooresville, to the late Eugene Roth Westmoreland and Opal Owens Westmoreland. He was a 1978 graduate of Mooresville High School. He graduated from Montreat-Anderson and Greensboro Colleges with a double major in music and religion. John was a writer, and a radio broadcaster for radio station WHIP in Mooresville.

John is survived by a sister, Pam Westmoreland Sholar, MD, of Mooresville; and brother, Henry Houston Westmoreland, MD, of Wingdale, N.Y.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church with the Revs. Dr. Fred Coates and Jason Sentas officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service The burial in Willow Valley Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 249 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
NC
Oct
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I send my deepest sympathy to all the Family of John Westmoreland. I remember John and Pam and Henry from MHS. God bless all of you! Willie Beaver
Willie Beaver
October 5, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences.
Helen Davis
October 4, 2021
