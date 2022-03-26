Menu
Johnnie Lee Parker
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
Johnnie Lee Parker

August 25, 1936 - March 24, 2022

Johnnie Lee Parker, 85, of Hiddenite, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home, after an extended illness.

Johnnie was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Alexander County, to the late Henry Arthur Parker Sr. and Pearlie Watts Parker. Johnnie worked as an advertising agent and he was a member of Third Creek Baptist Church.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Maxine Parker; daughter, Danielle Parker; five and brothers, Henry Parker, Wade Parker, Donald Parker, Marvin Parker, and Jimmie Parker.

Survivors include one son, Johnnie Emanuel Parker and wife, Sarah of Hiddenite; brother, Stanly Parker and wife, Connie of Stony Point; sister, Faye Parker Little of Charlotte; and granddaughter, Aaliyah Danielle Parker.

Johnnie Lee Parker was laid to rest Thursday, March 24, at Third Creek Baptist Church.

Chapman Funeral Home

www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 26, 2022.
