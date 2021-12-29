Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnny Leroy Cook
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Statesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Johnny Leroy Cook

May 4, 1944 - December 26, 2021

Johnny L. Cook, 77, of Statesville, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Autumn Care of Statesville.

He was born at Longs Hospital in Statesville, May 4, 1944, the son of the late Garland Leroy and Catherine Louise Robbins Cook.

Mr. Cook will lie-in-state Friday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in the Chapel of Nicholson Funeral Home.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Jan
2
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Johnny, I will miss you, thank you for helping me with my electrical problems over the years and thank you for being a dear friend.
Lynn Smith
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results