Johnny Leroy CookMay 4, 1944 - December 26, 2021Johnny L. Cook, 77, of Statesville, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Autumn Care of Statesville.He was born at Longs Hospital in Statesville, May 4, 1944, the son of the late Garland Leroy and Catherine Louise Robbins Cook.Mr. Cook will lie-in-state Friday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in the Chapel of Nicholson Funeral Home.Nicholson Funeral Home