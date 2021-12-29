Johnny Leroy Cook
May 4, 1944 - December 26, 2021
Johnny L. Cook, 77, of Statesville, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Autumn Care of Statesville.
He was born at Longs Hospital in Statesville, May 4, 1944, the son of the late Garland Leroy and Catherine Louise Robbins Cook.
Mr. Cook will lie-in-state Friday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in the Chapel of Nicholson Funeral Home.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 29, 2021.