Johnny D. Reavis
November 9, 1944 - December 19, 2021
Johnny D. "J.D." Reavis, 77, of 3629 Sea Gull Rd., in Virginia Beach, Va., died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Accordius Health at Baypointe, in Virginia Beach.
Mr. Reavis was born in Statesville, Nov. 9, 1944, and was the son of the late Forrest L. and Martha Hutchinson Reavis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Dorothy Reavis; brother-in-law, Kim B. Jones; parents-in-law, Marvis G. Jones Sr. and Louise Blanchard Jones; and sister-in-law, Barbara F. Jones.
A 1963 graduate of Harmony High School, he furthered his education with an AA degree from Mitchell College in Statesville in 1965, a BA degree in History and Political Science from UNC in Chapel Hill in 1967, and did graduate work at High Point College and UNC in Greensboro. He served in the North Carolina Army National Guard, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant, Battery A, 4th BN, 113th Field Artillery, in High Point.
Mr. Reavis taught in public schools for four years, was a retail manager with Roses Stores, Inc. for 22 years, and was the sole owner and operator of a vending company, J & N Enterprises for 17 years.
A member of Kings Grant Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, he was a loyal fan of UNC sports, especially basketball and football, the Washington Football Team, and NASCAR races. A history buff, he particularly enjoyed American History with a focus on North Carolina. Other enjoyments included fishing and going to the mountains.
Surviving is his wife of over 53 years, Norma Jones Reavis; their son, John Christopher Reavis; his brother, Jimmy L. Reavis (wife, Joyce); nephew, James L. Reavis (wife, Whitney); and brother-in-law, Marvis G. Jones Jr.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main St., in Gatesville, and will be conducted by the Rev. Cody Brinkley. The burial, with military honors, will follow in the Blanchard Family Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services.
In 2011, Johnny received a life-saving heart transplant. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff who took such good care of him during his medical journey over the last 11+ years at Sentara Heart Hospital and Heart Transplant Clinic, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, and at the Duke Cancer Center as well as his primary care physicians and specialists and their staffs, and the physician and staff at Accordius Health & Rehab at Bay Pointe. Because of this journey and the family's recognition of the care he received, please consider memorial contributions to the LifeNet Health Foundation, www.lifenethealth.org
; or to transplant, heart, or cancer research.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 26, 2021.