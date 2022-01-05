Jonathan Lee Elkins
Jonathan Lee Elkins, 45, of Troutman, son of Danny and Lea, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Jonathan's passion was his dogs, Formula One racing, and golf.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua.
Jonathan is survived by his wife, Gina; daughter, Josholine; father-in-law, Dennis; and brother-in-law, Chris.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 5, 2022.