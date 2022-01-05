Menu
Jonathan Lee Elkins
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Jonathan Lee Elkins

Jonathan Lee Elkins, 45, of Troutman, son of Danny and Lea, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Jonathan's passion was his dogs, Formula One racing, and golf.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua.

Jonathan is survived by his wife, Gina; daughter, Josholine; father-in-law, Dennis; and brother-in-law, Chris.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lea and Danny, I haven't the words to express my shock and sorrow. I can't imagine. Please feel my most sincere sympathy and love. Try to take care.
Fran Smith
Friend
January 13, 2022
Lea & Danny So sorry to hear this . Our thoughts and Prayers are with you . But what a better place to be . You will miss him I know and his family will. We don't understand, but God needed him home in Heaven.
Brenda & Curtis Lackey
Family
January 5, 2022
