Jonathan Eugene KeatonSeptember 8, 1989 - September 9, 2021Mr. Jonathan Eugene Keaton, 32, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Iredell County.Born Sept. 8, 1989, in Forsyth County, he was the son of Levander Pruitt and the late Gwendolyn Keaton.Educated in the public schools of Rowan County, he was a graduate of West Rowan High School. Mr. Keaton received his certification as a licensed cosmetologist from Catawba Valley College School of Cosmetology. He worked as a hairstylist at Hair by J3K Hair Salon.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Levi Pruitt.Those left to cherish his memories are his partner, Dunkan Echevarria of the home; father, Levander Pruitt of Mocksville; siblings, Vickie Mason of Greensboro, Michael Pruitt (Donna) of Salisbury, Tracy Wilson (Debra) of Statesville, and Jemelle Myers of Salisbury; mother-in-law, Nolhida Echevarria of Statesville; and a host of other relatives and friends.There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church, in Cooleemee.Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.