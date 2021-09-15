Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jonathan Eugene Keaton
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC
Jonathan Eugene Keaton

September 8, 1989 - September 9, 2021

Mr. Jonathan Eugene Keaton, 32, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Iredell County.

Born Sept. 8, 1989, in Forsyth County, he was the son of Levander Pruitt and the late Gwendolyn Keaton.

Educated in the public schools of Rowan County, he was a graduate of West Rowan High School. Mr. Keaton received his certification as a licensed cosmetologist from Catawba Valley College School of Cosmetology. He worked as a hairstylist at Hair by J3K Hair Salon.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Levi Pruitt.

Those left to cherish his memories are his partner, Dunkan Echevarria of the home; father, Levander Pruitt of Mocksville; siblings, Vickie Mason of Greensboro, Michael Pruitt (Donna) of Salisbury, Tracy Wilson (Debra) of Statesville, and Jemelle Myers of Salisbury; mother-in-law, Nolhida Echevarria of Statesville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church, in Cooleemee.

Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.

www.nobleandkelsey.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 15 to Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Victory Baptist Church
Cooleemee, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jonathan was one of the most colorful students in my art class at West Rowan. His laugh was infectious and I loved him so - he brightened my day. My deepest sympathy to all those left to cherish his memory.
cindy morgan
School
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results