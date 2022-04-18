Jonathan MorganJonathan Darrell Morgan, 41, of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at his residence.Mr. Morgan was born Jan. 10, 1981, the son of Robert "Darrell" Morgan and Diane Brown Southers. Jonathan attended Iredell County schools and was married to Mary Beth Crawford Morgan. He worked with his uncle and aunt, Ronnie and Jane Brown at Big Daddy Home Remodeling and was a master automotive/motorcycle detailer. Jonathan never met a stranger, and he had a big heart. He loved listening to music and cutting up with family and friends.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Chloe Davidson; and paternal grandfather, Jimmy Goble.In addition to his parents and wife, Jonathan is survived by his son, Jonathan Morgan; daughter, Jasmine Morgan; brother, Shane Morgan; sister, Michelle Willis; grandfather, Bob Davidson; and half brothers, Justin and Bradley Morgan.A memorial service for Jonathan Morgan will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 22, at Troutman Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Frank Smith officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.Those wishing to make memorials are asked to donate to 5th Street Ministries Overnight Shelter or to the organization of the donor's choice.Troutman Funeral Home