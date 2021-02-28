Joseph StallingsRet. Col. Joseph Lawrence Stallings, Sept. 16, 1929 - Feb. 24, 2021.He was born in Sanston, Va., Sept. 16, 1929, to Richard and Anna Birkerstaff Stallings. Joe attended St. Joe's Prep in Philadelphia, Pa., and went on to study at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., on a football and R.O.T.C scholarship. While studying at the University, Joe met his wife, Sybilla Leonard. In 1953, Joe graduated and was sworn into the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant. Joe was an avid scholar and attended numerous institutional and military schools. His accomplishments included masters at American University in Washington, D.C., Basic Infantry Officer Course, Airborne School, Jumpmaster Course, Heavy Drop Course, Infantry Officer Advance Course, Ranger School, Turkish language, Command and General Staff College, Special Forces Qualifications Course, and Vietnamese language.Joe is a highly decorated veteran. He served his country for 30 years on active duty status, in which he participated in combat during the Korean War and the Vietnam conflict. He and has family spent many years stationed in Turkey, Germany, and stateside. His primary specialty titles included, but not limited to Infantry Officer, Foreign Area Officer (FAO), and Special Forces. Some of his more distinguished decorations are the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with 2 OLC, Bronze Star Medal with "V" device with 1 OLC, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with 1 OLC, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, Army of Occupation Medal – Germany, national Defense Service Medal with 1 OLC, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation – Korea, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm-unit, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star, and Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal. Joe was one of only a handful of people in the entire U.S. Government that had the skill set and language skills to perform the duties he did as the FAO in Turkey, having a strong influence in the entire Middle Eastern Region. On Aug. 31, 1983, he retired from active duty.Although many knew Joe as a solider, he was a committed family man to his seven children. He coached their swim and baseball teams, together they explored historical landmarks, and he instilled in them an appreciation for the outdoors. Joe's passion for fishing brought him and his wife, Sybilla from New Jersey to North Carolina in 1990. Joe loved every dog he met and each of them loved him. It was then that Joe developed a hobby for growing tomatoes and blueberries. He took up RVing and traveled throughout the U.S., to include Alaska. Joe was blessed to have an opportunity to find love again after the passing of his wife, Sybilla. In 1997, Joe met and married Fairy Keever and expanded his family by including two stepdaughters. Joe was a man of action and his catholic faith was the core to his beliefs. Joe has demonstrated numerous acts of kindness and community services throughout the years. He became an active member of veterans' organizations – Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Iredell County Veteran's Council and Iredell County Burial Detail, performing the final call for fellow veterans more than 2500 times. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and participated in various social programs.Joe was preceded in death by Sybilla, wife and mother of his children; sister, Mary Taney; brothers, Richard, Frank, Jackie, Leon, and George; and dear friend and flea market pal, Nelson LaClair.He is survived by his wife, Fairy Keever Stallings; children, Joseph L. (Karen), Valerie Otterstedt (Jan-Erik, late husband), Julie Kaeck (Mark), Lori Weston (Ed), Peter (Janet), Patricia Hagner (Ralph, late husband), Richard (Julie); stepdaughters, Vickie Adamson (Mark) and Stephanie Miller (Ty); 17 grandchildren; one stepgrandson; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Joyce Stallings and Susan Stallings; and numerous other relatives.Mr. Stallings will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home Sunday, Feb. 28, from 12 to 5 p.m., and a funeral service will be held Monday, March 1, at 2 p.m., at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with burial to follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens with full military honors. The family asks that anyone attending the service please follow the COVID-19 protocol.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 525 Camden Dr., Statesville, NC 28677; or Hospice and Palliative care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Troutman Funeral Home