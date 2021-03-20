Joshua Alan WaughJune 16, 1983 - March 16, 2021Joshua Alan Waugh, 37, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Savannah, Ga.He was born June 16, 1983, to Gregory and Linda Campbell Waugh. He was employed by South Creek Trucking as a heavy machine hauler, a job he loved and he was considered one of the best. Josh enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, fishing with his children, going to dirt tracks, but most of all just hanging with friends and family.On April 26, 2019, Josh married the most beautiful and loving wife, Tabitha Oakley Waugh. His family grew from three children to five, and loved them all the same. He was overjoyed. Not "yours" or "mine," only "ours."Josh had such an amazing personality and he showed that by his smiles, laughter, pranks (you knew that by those twinkling brown eyes he was up to something). He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sylvleen Elliott, who is holding on to him tightly.In addition to his parents and wife, Josh is survived by his children, Jacob, Maggie, Natalie, Gage and Elizabeth; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Dixie Waugh; uncles and aunts, Becky Tayse (Jay), Wayne Campbell, Jeff Waugh, Cheri Caldwell (Greg), Lori Hobbs (Steve), Kathy Leonard and Lisa Duke (Andy); and extended family including cousins, great aunts and friends, who through Josh's love became family.The family will speak to friends Tuesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Cove Church - Statesville Campus, with a celebration of life service beginning at 1 p.m.Bunch Johnson Funeral Home