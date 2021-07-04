Joyce B. Moser, 88, of Stony Point, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, after a courageous 10 year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Born Feb. 10, 1933, in Dott, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Glenn "Buck" Boyles and Helen Lucille Boyles. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Leonard Moser, who died in 2012.
After receiving a nursing degree from Mercer County Technical Educational Center, Joyce began her career as a staff nurse at Princeton Hospital in Princeton, W.Va. She continued her career in nursing at the Brian Center in Statesville, specializing in geriatric care.
As a LPN, she was recognized and respected for her uncompromising commitment to exceptional patient care. Joyce was a caring, generous, and compassionate nurse who was loved by her patients and their families. After a 38 year career in nursing, she retired at the age of 72. For all her professional success, her most fulfilling accomplishment was being a wife, mother and a loving grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Terry and Kathy Gullion of W.Va., Cathy and Scott Yancey of Alaska, David and Diana Gullion of North Carolina, Teena and Jose Longoria of Virginia, Teresa Dyer of Tennessee, Benjamin and Rebecca Belcher of West Virginia, and Kevin and Sheri Belcher of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, whom she cherished and loved.
She was a remarkable woman who will be truly missed.
In keeping with her wishes, a private service for immediate family will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 4, 2021.
My condolences to the family, I was married to Joyce daughter Teresa, I met Joyce in 1985; she was my 2nd mother, she treated me like one of her own kids, it hurt my heart to lose her, I know she is in a better place. Love You Joyce. Danny
Danny Smith
Family
July 10, 2021
Didn't know Joyce had passed until today.Was thinking about calling her,but I knew we both had trouble hearing.Sorry for your loss.Praying God's comfort and peace.She and Ken were a loving couple.She was a precious Lady.
Molly Wellman(Tony's wife)Ken's cousin
Friend
July 8, 2021
Sending prayers for Joyce´s entire family for strength and comfort at this time of loss. Joyce was so good to my father(Ken Moser), he seemed to have some of the best times in his life with her. I´m grateful to God for bringing them together. The picture below is my father, my son Troy, and Joyce sitting in my great aunt Ruth´s backyard. Taken in the early 90´s. I didn´t have the pleasure of spending a lot of time with her, but enjoyed the little time we did spend.
Kibbee Moser
Family
July 7, 2021
I worked with Joyce at Brian Center I just loved that woman. We had such good times
Patricia Pennell
Work
July 5, 2021
There are words used to describe a person like Joyce yet they all fail to describe how wonderful she really was. I was blessed to have known her who I lovingly called my " West Virginia mama " I once told her she was a class act and she really was. It is rare to meet someone who is so kind, so genuine and sincerly one of the best people I have ever known and it breaks my heart to say goodbye to her. Sending all the love in my heart to her children and grandchildren.
Larry Tester
Friend
July 5, 2021
I am so sorry for your heartbreaking loss.You have my sincere condolences.Joyce was an extraordinary lady.I was so honored to have a wonderful precious friendship with her for many years.I know she was a blessing to family,friends,and those she cared for as an exceptional nurse.I am praying God gives you comfort and strength.I hope countless memories give you solace and joy.I hope knowing she's watching over you now gives you peace.Thankfully she lives on in all of you...what a wonderful legacy!God bless you all.
Deborah OKamuro
Friend
July 4, 2021
Always enjoyed working with Joyce at Brian Center, she was a very sweet person, Prayers for Family