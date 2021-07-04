Joyce B. Moser



February 10, 1933 - June 28, 2021



Joyce B. Moser, 88, of Stony Point, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, after a courageous 10 year battle with Multiple Myeloma.



Born Feb. 10, 1933, in Dott, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Glenn "Buck" Boyles and Helen Lucille Boyles. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Leonard Moser, who died in 2012.



After receiving a nursing degree from Mercer County Technical Educational Center, Joyce began her career as a staff nurse at Princeton Hospital in Princeton, W.Va. She continued her career in nursing at the Brian Center in Statesville, specializing in geriatric care.



As a LPN, she was recognized and respected for her uncompromising commitment to exceptional patient care. Joyce was a caring, generous, and compassionate nurse who was loved by her patients and their families. After a 38 year career in nursing, she retired at the age of 72. For all her professional success, her most fulfilling accomplishment was being a wife, mother and a loving grandmother.



She is survived by her children, Terry and Kathy Gullion of W.Va., Cathy and Scott Yancey of Alaska, David and Diana Gullion of North Carolina, Teena and Jose Longoria of Virginia, Teresa Dyer of Tennessee, Benjamin and Rebecca Belcher of West Virginia, and Kevin and Sheri Belcher of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, whom she cherished and loved.



She was a remarkable woman who will be truly missed.



In keeping with her wishes, a private service for immediate family will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 4, 2021.