Juanita Christopher
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Westminster Church of God
Juanita Christopher

February 8, 1932 - March 31, 2022

Mrs. Juanita Cheek Christopher, 90, of Statesville, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House.

Born in Franklin County, Ga., Feb. 8, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Cheek and Mary Crider Cheek. She retired from Carolina Mills and was a member of Westminster Church of God. She enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was a caring and generous person.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyce Levi Christopher; and daughter, Mary Elizabeth Christopher.

Survivors include a son, Ronga Christopher; two grandchildren, Tammy Young and Cindy Meadows; along with three great-grandchildren, Stacy Benfield, Jessica Hall and Cassidy Benfield.

Funeral services are scheduled for 4 p.m., Monday, April 4, at Westminster Church of God, with the Rev. Gary Helton officiating. The family will greet friends for one hour, at the church, prior to the service, and burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Westminster Church of God, 2920 Westminster Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 3, 2022.
