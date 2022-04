Judy Speaks Morris



Judy Speaks Morris, a 1966 graduate of Unity High School, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was married to Luther Morris, who survives. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, in Union Grove. BK Henry Funeral Home of Washington, D.C., is serving the Morris family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 18, 2021.