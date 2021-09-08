Judy Ann Chrisley Roark
May 6, 1947 - August 20, 2021
Mrs. Judy Ann Chrisley Roark, 74, of Stokesdale, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Wesley Long Hospital.
The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Rd. in Greensboro.
A native of Pulaski County, Va., Judy was born May 6, 1947, the daughter of the late William Samuel Chrisley and Ruth Gertrude Smith Chrisley.
She retired from Walmart where she served as manager at several locations in the western part of the state. She and her husband retired to Summerfield in 2006, and she was a member of Calvary Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Roark, in 2017.
Surviving are her children, Keith Roark and his wife, Andrea, of Mount Holly, Melinda Tucker and her husband, Eric, of Stokesdale; former daughter-in-law, Noel Hoffmann of Asheville; three sisters, Betty Carter of Roanoke, Va., Janice Bowman of Evansville, Ga., and stepsister, Lola Dice of Wytheville, Va.; three grandchildren, James Roark, Bree Roark, and Addyson Tucker; and stepgrandchildren, Kaelyn Warren, Trevor Stroud, Auren Stroud, and Koen Shook.
Memorial donations may be made to her church: Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409 or to the American Cancer Society
, 7027 Albert Pick Rd. Ste. 104, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service — Stokesdale Chapel is serving the family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 8, 2021.