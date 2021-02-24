Julia "Judy" MilsteadJulia Laverne Lentz "Judy" Milstead, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.A graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Julie Holly, granddaughter of Mrs. Milstead, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, at 2 p.m., ­­Thursday, Feb. 25.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home