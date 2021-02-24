Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Julia "Judy" Milstead
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Julia "Judy" Milstead

Julia Laverne Lentz "Judy" Milstead, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

A graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Julie Holly, granddaughter of Mrs. Milstead, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, at 2 p.m., ­­Thursday, Feb. 25.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens
NC
Nicholson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna and Davis, I am so sorry for your loss. God bless and keep you.
Dinna Johnson
February 22, 2021
