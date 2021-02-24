Julia "Judy" Milstead
Julia Laverne Lentz "Judy" Milstead, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Julie Holly, granddaughter of Mrs. Milstead, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Feb. 24, 2021.