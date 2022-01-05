June C. Kopper



April 17, 1933 - December 23, 2021



June Carol Kopper (née Weber), 88, of Parma, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.



June was born to Henry and Gertrude Weber, April 17, 1933, in Garfield Heights, Ohio.



She was married to her childhood sweetheart, the late Robert (Bob) Borges Kopper, June 20, 1953, and had three children, Paul Edwin, Eric Allen (Jeanne), and Ruth Louise Klimek Saydell (Gregg); grandchildren, Joelle Lee Glinski, Robert Allen, Jonathan Michael Klimek, Emily Jeanne, Allison Joy Bisig (Patrick), Christopher Thomas Klimek, Morgan Everett, and Simon Edward; and great-grandchildren, Isabella Juliet Klimek, Delilah June Klimek, and Cohen Judah Klimek.



June was preceded in death by grandson, Brian Edward Kopper.



June was an exceptional pianist and was accepted by the Cleveland Institute of Music to study organ from the ages of 12 through 18. June was also active with her husband, Bob, in Music and Worship Ministry at Lutheran Church of the Covenant in Maple Heights, Ohio, Zion Lutheran Church in Maple Heights, Bethel Lutheran Church in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, and Christ the King Lutheran Church in North Olmsted, Ohio, as an organist and pianist. June loved praising and worshipping Jesus through music and was a fierce prayer warrior, especially for her children. "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children (and grandchildren) are walking in the truth." 3 John 1:4



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 30080 Hospice Way, Westlake, OH 44145; Cleveland Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries, 4515 Superior Ave., Cleveland, OH 44103; or to In-Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357.



A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Busch Funeral Home, 4334 Pearl Rd. in Cleveland, Ohio. The family will receive friends and family beginning at 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Tom Slater of Gateway Community Church will officiate.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 5, 2022.