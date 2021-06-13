Menu
Kathleen Saltzman
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Kathleen Saltzman

April 13, 1949 - May 29, 2021

Mrs. Kathleen Ruth Saltzman earned her wings and flew off to heaven. She was the beautiful wife, of Dr. Robert Saltzman and loving mother to Elliott Foxcroft, Deserie Foxcroft, Brooke Foxcroft married to Wendy; and stepdaughters, Lysa Guzman, married to Adolfo, Lauryn Watanabe, married to Chris. Kathleen was the best grandma to Erika Foxcroft, Blake Foxcroft, Holly Drye, Bryce Foxcroft, Lydia Foxcroft, and baby, Brooke Foxcroft along with being step Grandma aka "Grandma Coffee" to Jordan Guzman, Amanda Watanabe, Nathan Watanabe, and Elyanna Guzman. Kathleen was also the sister, to Billie Castiglia and Trudy Poole. Kathleen loved her family unconditionally and will be missed by us all.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 13, 2021.
