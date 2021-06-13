Kathleen SaltzmanApril 13, 1949 - May 29, 2021Mrs. Kathleen Ruth Saltzman earned her wings and flew off to heaven. She was the beautiful wife, of Dr. Robert Saltzman and loving mother to Elliott Foxcroft, Deserie Foxcroft, Brooke Foxcroft married to Wendy; and stepdaughters, Lysa Guzman, married to Adolfo, Lauryn Watanabe, married to Chris. Kathleen was the best grandma to Erika Foxcroft, Blake Foxcroft, Holly Drye, Bryce Foxcroft, Lydia Foxcroft, and baby, Brooke Foxcroft along with being step Grandma aka "Grandma Coffee" to Jordan Guzman, Amanda Watanabe, Nathan Watanabe, and Elyanna Guzman. Kathleen was also the sister, to Billie Castiglia and Trudy Poole. Kathleen loved her family unconditionally and will be missed by us all.Troutman Funeral Home