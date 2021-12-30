Menu
Kathryne Boone
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Kathryne Boone

Kathryne Rhodes Charles Boone of Statesville, a family matriarch and all-around remarkable woman, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Kathryne Elizabeth was born July 9, 1922, in Augusta, Ga., to the late Henry Dowling Rhodes and Evelyn Williams Rhodes. Kathyrne was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Charles; and sisters, Evelyn Rhodes Thompson and Nancy Rhodes Smith.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Aubrey Gene Boone; three children who inherited her fiery personality, Bob Charles (Karen), Amy Charles Baird (John David[d]) and Jack Charles (Kelly); seven grandchildren who inherited her passion for life, Kathyne Martin (Jason), Mary Beth Charles (Steev), Brooke Baird (Brooks), Jesse Charles (Rachelle), Katy Manson (Rob), Jaime Laird (Jackie) and David Charles (Ashley); and 16 great-grandchildren who will hear stories about her for decades to come.

A special thank you to Kathy Sparks, caregiver and family friend.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, may we suggest a charity of your choosing in her honor.

Please join Kathryne's family in prayer that she is now resting peacefully in the comforting arms of our Savior.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 30, 2021.
Aubrey, I am so sorry for your loss. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Shaw
December 30, 2021
