Katrina DeeTee Ikard



November 14, 2020



Miss Katrina DeeTee Ikard, 41, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Celebration of life services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary.



Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 19, 2020.