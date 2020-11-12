Katrina Worthington Smith
December 4, 1942 - November 10, 2020
Katrina Worthington Smith, 77, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
She was born Dec. 4, 1942, in Mooresville, to the late Robert and Robena Sloop Worthington. Mrs. Smith was a 1961 graduate of Mooresville High School. She worked at Troutman Industries, Draymore Manufacturing, and Thomasville Furniture. She was a member of New Perth ARP Church in Troutman, where she sang in the choir. Mrs. Smith enjoyed decorating especially for Christmas at her home and at her church. She was a great hostess, enjoyed playing Bridge, and traveling; especially going to the beach and mountains. Her greatest joy was her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ross "Billy Ross" Smith.
She is survived by her sons, William "Todd" Smith (Lisa), Michael "Baron" Smith (Cheryl); brother, Oliver "Wendell" Worthington (Doris); grandchildren, Michael B. Smith II (Chrissy), Aaron Smith (Katie), Andrew Smith (Morgan), Austin Smith, Elisabeth Sheldon Smith, Madison Taylor Smith Feeney (Kyle); and 13 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at Willow Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Hazen officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service. For those who are unable to attend the graveside, you may go to the following link for the livestream: www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Perth ARP Church, P.O. Box 457, Troutman, NC 28166.
