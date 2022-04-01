Menu
Ken Burr
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 3 2022
3:00p.m.
Horizon Church
Ken Burr

Clyde Kenneth "Ken" Burr, 63, of Statesville, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home.

Ken was born Aug. 22, 1958, in Bennettsville, S.C., and was the son of the late Clyde Lester Burr and Winnie Violet Odom Burr. He attended Iredell County schools, and was retired from ESC. Ken loved to tinker with engines, fishing and spending time with his boys and dogs. Ken was a very kindhearted and humorous man who never met a stranger; he loved joking around with everyone he met.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, David Moose; sister-in-law, Anita York; and father-in-law, Duke York.

Ken is survived by his sons, Kendall Burr (Stephanie), and Matthew Walker; grandchild, Mattie Walker; previous wife, Pamela Y. Burr; siblings, Selena Walker (Ronny), Teresa Barnette (Mike), Tammy Freeman (Jack), Charles Ray Burr (Roberta), and Joannie Goodson (Robert); and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Ken's fur babies, Rusty, Smokey, Nightmare, and Juice; mother-in-law, Martha G. York; sister-in-law, Teresa Moose, and her children, Chris and Andrew (Nikki); and many friends near and far.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 3, at Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Dr. in Statesville, NC 28677, with Pastor Charles Williams and Mike Barnette officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The family requests for everyone to dress casually.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lake Norman Humane, 2106 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 1, 2022.
