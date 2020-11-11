Ken Gooden
Grady Kenneth "Ken" Gooden, 89, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Gooden was born July 31, 1931, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Marvin Jones Gooden and Mary Esther Cook Gooden. He was a graduate of Harmony High School and served in the U.S. Army. On Sept. 12, 1952, he married Wilma Beatrice White Gooden and together they had five children. Ken was retired from Southern Screw, Inc. (N.L. Fastners) and later, was the owner/operator of Ken's Kabinets. He was a long-time member of Hebron Baptist Church, where he served faithfully in various leadership roles and later joined Front Street Baptist Church. Ken loved his family, friends and church family.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, he is survived by five children, Kenny Gooden (Tina) of Yadkinville, Kellye G. Roberson (Barton) of Asheboro, Kevin Gooden (Mitzi) of Statesville, Jonathan Gooden (Amy) of Statesville, and Chad Gooden of Wilmington; eight grandchildren, Hannah Andrews, Hunter Gooden, Klaire Hopkins, Katelyn Boyer, Kaleb Gooden, Kane Gooden, Konnor Gooden and Karrigan Gooden; five great-grandchildren, Eli Andrews, Etta Hopkins, Kinsley Boyer, Theo Gooden and Bea Hopkins; brother, Ronald Gooden; and sister, Dorothy Hix.
Graveside funeral services with extended family will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Tim Stutts and Kenny Goodin officiating. Mr. Gooden will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home from 12 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, www.gideons.org
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 11, 2020.