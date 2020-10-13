Ken HuffMr. Kenneth Paul Huff, 80, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence.Mr. Huff was born Oct. 14, 1939, in Yadkinville, and was the son of the late Robert "Jack" Huff and Maude Winters Huff. He attended Yadkin County schools, member of Faith Church and June 12, 1960, he married Peggy Huff, who survives. He was the owner and operator of Huff Recapping since 1969. In addition to being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, his passion was the bus ministry at Gays Chapel and later at Faith Church.Through the bus ministry, he made over 20 trips to New York, ministering to adults and children at Graffetti Baptist Church. He carried people all over the U.S., sharing the love of Christ. He worked with Samaritan's Purse, helping people in their time of need. He also traveled to Ukraine to help spread the Gospel.In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by son, Tim Huff (Christy); two daughters, Teresa Bell (Mike) and Kim Sipes (Robbie); 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Geraldine Brown (Elmer), Katie Summerville (Terry), Hilda Beaver (Jerry).He was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Rash (Ricky); and brother, Gene Huff (Brenda).Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at Faith Church with Pastor Robbie Sipes and Associate Pastor Tim Lowry officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Faith Church. Active pallbearers will be Ken's grandsons, David Bell, Daniel Rash, Ethan Rash, Garrett Huff, Collin Huff, Chad Huff and Luke Sipes.The family would like to thank everyone that helped us take care of Daddy over the past few weeks including the wonderful CNA's and nurses with Hospice.Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.Troutman Funeral Home