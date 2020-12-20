Menu
Kenneth Morrison
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Kenneth Morrison

Kenneth Clyde Morrison, 90, formerly of Statesville, passed away, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Haywood House in Canton.

Kenneth was born Jan. 25, 1930, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Charles Glenn Morrison and Lucy Sipes Morrison. He was a graduate of Scotts High School and served in the U.S. Army. On Aug. 16, 1957, he married the late Dorothy Baumann Morrison, whom passed away in 2013. He was the owner and operator of PEMOR Roller Corp., and was a member of New Amity ARP Church.

Kenneth is survived by two children, Coit Morrison of York, S.C., and Denise Morrison of Waynesville; two sisters, Dot Summers of Kansas and JoAnn Payne (Legrand) of Statesville; two sisters-in-law, Rose Morrison and Nancy Morrison; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene "Bug" Morrison, Charles Morrison, and Albert Morrison; brother-in-law, Jim Summers; sister-in-law, Ada Morrison; and nephew, Wesley Summers.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at New Amity ARP Church with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Amity ARP Church.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Amity ARP Church
NC
Troutman Funeral Home
