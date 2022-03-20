The Rev. Kenneth SechlerAugust 3, 1945 - February 22, 2022The Rev. Kenneth Floyd Sechler, 76, of Harmony, died Sunday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House.Born in Buncombe County, Aug. 3, 1945, he was a son of the late Floyd C. Sechler and Ella Queen Sechler. He was the pastor of Grace Bible Church for 51 years and for 33 years, operated Old Butler Mill Refinishing and Antiques. He enjoyed fishing, antique hunting and was devoted to his family and his church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy S. Feimster.Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Inez Davis Sechler; daughter, Tina S. Byrd (Billy); four grandchildren, Colt Feimster (Taylor), Haley Hall (Steve), Chance Feimster and Lindsay Campbell. Also surviving is one great-grandchild, Levi Hall; and stepgrandson, Shane Byrd.A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26, at Grace Bible Church, 505 Butler Mill Rd. in Harmony, with the Rev. Sam Davis and Tina S. Byrd officiating. Burial will take place at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church Cemetery following the service. The family will greet friends for one hour, prior to the service, at the church.Special thanks go out to the members of the Harmony Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Iredell County EMS, as well as the staff of the Gordon Hospice House.Memorials may be given to the Gordon Hospice House, C/O Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, Inc., 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home