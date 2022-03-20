Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
The Rev. Kenneth Sechler
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grace Bible Church
Send Flowers
The Rev. Kenneth Sechler

August 3, 1945 - February 22, 2022

The Rev. Kenneth Floyd Sechler, 76, of Harmony, died Sunday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House.

Born in Buncombe County, Aug. 3, 1945, he was a son of the late Floyd C. Sechler and Ella Queen Sechler. He was the pastor of Grace Bible Church for 51 years and for 33 years, operated Old Butler Mill Refinishing and Antiques. He enjoyed fishing, antique hunting and was devoted to his family and his church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy S. Feimster.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Inez Davis Sechler; daughter, Tina S. Byrd (Billy); four grandchildren, Colt Feimster (Taylor), Haley Hall (Steve), Chance Feimster and Lindsay Campbell. Also surviving is one great-grandchild, Levi Hall; and stepgrandson, Shane Byrd.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26, at Grace Bible Church, 505 Butler Mill Rd. in Harmony, with the Rev. Sam Davis and Tina S. Byrd officiating. Burial will take place at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church Cemetery following the service. The family will greet friends for one hour, prior to the service, at the church.

Special thanks go out to the members of the Harmony Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Iredell County EMS, as well as the staff of the Gordon Hospice House.

Memorials may be given to the Gordon Hospice House, C/O Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, Inc., 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grace Bible Church
NC
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Grace Bible Church
505 Butler Mill Rd., Harmony, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Hey Inez, so sorry for the loss of a Great Husband. Ken was a great friend to us and we miss Him. Ken was a Great Pastor.
Jackie & Kaye Campbell
Friend
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results