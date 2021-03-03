Kenneth "Speck" Ray Sipes Sr.May 26, 1933 - March 1, 2021Kenneth "Speck" Ray Sipes Sr., 87, of Statesville, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Accordius Health of Statesville.He was born Friday, May 26, 1933, in Iredell County, to the late James Walter Sipes and Winnie Faye Miller Sipes. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by nine siblings.Ken is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Yoder Sipes of the home; four sons, Kenneth Ray Sipes Jr. and wife, Phillis, of Sherrills Ford, Michael Lynn Sipes, Thomas Andrew Sipes and wife, Kristy, and James Monroe Sipes, all of Statesville; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 4, in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Ann Tavenner will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, at Chapman Funeral Home. The COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed.Chapman Funeral Home