Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Ray "Speck" Sipes Sr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
Kenneth "Speck" Ray Sipes Sr.

May 26, 1933 - March 1, 2021

Kenneth "Speck" Ray Sipes Sr., 87, of Statesville, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Accordius Health of Statesville.

He was born Friday, May 26, 1933, in Iredell County, to the late James Walter Sipes and Winnie Faye Miller Sipes. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by nine siblings.

Ken is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Yoder Sipes of the home; four sons, Kenneth Ray Sipes Jr. and wife, Phillis, of Sherrills Ford, Michael Lynn Sipes, Thomas Andrew Sipes and wife, Kristy, and James Monroe Sipes, all of Statesville; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 4, in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Ann Tavenner will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, at Chapman Funeral Home. The COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed.

Chapman Funeral Home

www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd, Stony Point, NC
Mar
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Chapman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry for your lose. Ken was a great man. He helped his sisters take of his mother. Everyone loved him. And he was a great fisherman. He will be missed.
Kathy Fox
March 3, 2021
My prayers to Wilma and the family. He was such a fun man and liked to cut up. He always made me smile. My love to Andy, Kristi the kids and the other brothers.
Melissa Withers
March 3, 2021
So sorry your lose. Ken was an son he take care of his mother. And an avid fisherman. Love you Ken
Kathy Fox
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results