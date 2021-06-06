Kenneth Eugene TaylorKenneth Eugene Taylor, 76, of Statesville, peacefully went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home.A native of Iredell County, he was the son of Stark Graham Taylor and Ila Bell Shumaker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Reda Tomlin Taylor; three sisters; and five brothers.Ken was a member of Bristol Drive Baptist Church. He was a lifelong musician and served the Lord for many years singing, playing piano, and writing songs in several Gospel Bands including The Watchman, Soul Harbor and the Inheritons. He was employed by the Department of Corrections and retired from Iredell County School System.Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Annette Taylor Gilleland (Gary) of Statesville; son, Kevin Eugene Taylor (Donna) of Carolina Shores; two stepdaughters, Selina Brassil (Bill) of Charlotte, and Christie Wilson (Dee) of Statesville; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; canine companion, Polar; and numerous other loving family and friends.The family would also like to extend a special thank you to his fiancée, Janet Snow, for the compassionate comfort and care she gave him during his illness.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front St., in Statesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Union Chapel Church Cemetery.Memorials may be made to St. Jude or to the Hospice of Iredell County of Statesville.Nicholson Funeral Home