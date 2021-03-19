Kenny BassKenny Ray Bass, 64, of Troutman, passed away, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.Kenny was born June 22, 1956, in Mooresville, and is the son of David Ray Bass and Carolyn Wilhelm Bass of Troutman. He attended South Iredell High School, previously worked at C.R. Onsrud, Inc. and is married to Debbie Nixon Bass, who survives.In addition to his parents and wife, Kenny is survived by one daughter, Misty Bass; granddaughter, Abigail; aunt, Ruby Malcom (Dean); uncle, Johnny Wilhelm; close cousins, Jack and Sue Bass; along with other cousins.He was preceded in death by one sister, Jeannie Bass.The graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home, prior to the service.Troutman Funeral Home