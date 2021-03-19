Menu
Kenny Bass
South Iredell High School
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Kenny Bass

Kenny Ray Bass, 64, of Troutman, passed away, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Kenny was born June 22, 1956, in Mooresville, and is the son of David Ray Bass and Carolyn Wilhelm Bass of Troutman. He attended South Iredell High School, previously worked at C.R. Onsrud, Inc. and is married to Debbie Nixon Bass, who survives.

In addition to his parents and wife, Kenny is survived by one daughter, Misty Bass; granddaughter, Abigail; aunt, Ruby Malcom (Dean); uncle, Johnny Wilhelm; close cousins, Jack and Sue Bass; along with other cousins.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Jeannie Bass.

The graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 19, 2021.
Mar
21
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Troutman Funeral Home
I just found out about Kenny. My prayers are with Carolyn and David. I know this was a hurtful thing and praying for peace snd comfort for all the family. I had not seen Kenny for years and I know you are hurting. You have my prayers .
Linda Lipe
March 25, 2021
Debbie I'm thinking of you and your family. I always thought so much of you and Kenny. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I was at Dr. McCall office
Audrey waters
March 23, 2021
