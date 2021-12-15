Kimberly Joan ElliottJanuary 20, 1971 - December 11, 2021Kimberly Joan Elliott, 50, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.She is the daughter of the late Edgar Compton, and Cora Compton. Born Jan. 20, 1971, Kimberly is a graduate of South Iredell High School, and CPCC. Kimberly worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Rudy Ketchie and Carolina Crossroads Dental Care.Kimberly is survived by her loving husband, Mark Elliott; two daughters, Madison and Merritt Elliott; her mother, Cora Compton; sister, Cathy Murdock (Bruce); brother, Edgar "Eddie" Compton (Lori); mother-in-law, Cathy Elliott; and many nieces and nephews. Kimberly is preceded in death by her father; and father-in-law, Brennan Elliott.A bubbly and bright lady who had a smile and laugh that would light up a room, Kimberly never met a stranger. She was kind and generous, selfless and charismatic. Kimberly loved her family and was very proud of her daughters. She loved to spend time with her pets, and was strong in her faith.A public visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Beulah Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow in the Church Sanctuary at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Brian Burgess officiating.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home