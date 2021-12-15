Menu
Kimberly Joan Elliott
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South Iredell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Kimberly Joan Elliott

January 20, 1971 - December 11, 2021

Kimberly Joan Elliott, 50, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

She is the daughter of the late Edgar Compton, and Cora Compton. Born Jan. 20, 1971, Kimberly is a graduate of South Iredell High School, and CPCC. Kimberly worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Rudy Ketchie and Carolina Crossroads Dental Care.

Kimberly is survived by her loving husband, Mark Elliott; two daughters, Madison and Merritt Elliott; her mother, Cora Compton; sister, Cathy Murdock (Bruce); brother, Edgar "Eddie" Compton (Lori); mother-in-law, Cathy Elliott; and many nieces and nephews. Kimberly is preceded in death by her father; and father-in-law, Brennan Elliott.

A bubbly and bright lady who had a smile and laugh that would light up a room, Kimberly never met a stranger. She was kind and generous, selfless and charismatic. Kimberly loved her family and was very proud of her daughters. She loved to spend time with her pets, and was strong in her faith.

A public visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Beulah Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow in the Church Sanctuary at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Brian Burgess officiating.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Beulah Baptist Church
NC
Dec
19
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Beulah Baptist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved Kim and she felt like my daughter. She was a person that would help anyone out. I loved her so very much and she will be so very missed.
cathy elliott
Family
December 17, 2021
Kim met this "head on" and never waivered in her faith and conviction. She set an example we all should follow. You are loved and will be missed by many.
Uncle Craig
Family
December 15, 2021
Craig, Sheily, Hatcher Family
December 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
December 15, 2021
