Larry MasseyLarry Anderson Massey, 80, of Statesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. He had battled Parkinson's disease and Mitochondrial Myopathy for several years, prior to his death.He was born June 26, 1940, in Iredell County, to the late Claude Anderson Massey and Betty Lou Teague Massey. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Charlene Ann Wilson Massey; two brothers, Johnny Ross Massey and Claude "C.W." Massey.Larry was retired from Southern States, as a truck driver. He enjoyed driving and working. Whenever he was home, he enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a lifelong member of Trinity U.M.C. While at Scotts High School, he played the trombone in the band and also with the Mitchell College Community Band for several years. Most of all, he was a loving father and a faithful friend to many.Those left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Maria M. Isenhour (Gary); son, Rodney Massey; sister, Kay M. Sherrill (Joe); and special friend and caregiver, Daphne Stabell.A memorial service for Larry will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m., at the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Connor Lambert officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Nicholson Funeral Home website beginning promptly at 4 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; Parkinson's Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Rd. N, Suite 102A, Charlotte, NC 28227; or to St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.Nicholson Funeral Home