My dear cousin Laurie was the kindest, sweetest, and STRONGEST person I have ever, or WILL ever meet. No matter what she was going through; she always had a smile and a VOLUMINOUS "HEEEEY CUUUZ!" Every time she saw me and my sons. Whether at Church, a school function, Food Lion, Perth Bait and Tackle,..her loving greeting to me made me smile...even on my darkest of days. She mentored, Prayed, shared chemo advice, joked and rough housed with my son Brayden as they both battled cancer! Her voice and her legacy will live on in my fondest memories...her "HEEEEY CUZ!" voice, heart, and memory will forever bring a smile to my heart. She fought so hard. She is now with her Lord and Savior. Goodbye cuz!

Karin Langdon Family June 15, 2021