Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laurie Anne Klum
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Laurie Klum

Laurie Anne Hutchens Klum, 50, of Troutman, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Laurie was born Nov. 20, 1970, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of Frank "Steve" "Hutch" Hutchens and Beverly Winecoff Hutchens. She was later married to her husband, Andrew Joseph "A.J." Klums, who survives her. Laurie worked for the Iredell County DSS for 25 years and was happiest when at the beach.

In addition to her parents and husband, Laurie is survived by one daughter, Jenna Nicole Klum; two sons, "Drew" Andrew Franklin Klum, Noah James Klum; brother, Craig Hutchens; two nieces, Grace Hutchens, Emma Hutchens; and nephew, Ty Hutchens, all of Troutman.

A memorial service will be held at Troutman ESC Park from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 19, with Pastor John Stevenson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Troutman Strong, P.O. Box 422 Troutman, NC 28166 (checks payable to Troutman Strong).

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Troutman ESC Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Losing Laurie had such an impact on many people because she was such a people person! Soooo many loved her which is a great testament to her life. She´s in the presence of our Lord with His ultimate healing. I´ll always miss her!
Renae Karriker
Work
June 23, 2021
Sorry to hear about your loss
Paige
Other
June 22, 2021
Beverly and Steve, I am so sorry for your loss!
Linda Schade
Other
June 15, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Laurie was a very close friend of mine. She help me find a place to live. Where I live now that was 11 years ago. You all are in my prayers and thoughts. I'm sorry that I can't come but I'm in a wheelchair. And I don't drive because of my feet. But sure wish I could be there
June (Cookie) Messick
Friend
June 15, 2021
My dear cousin Laurie was the kindest, sweetest, and STRONGEST person I have ever, or WILL ever meet. No matter what she was going through; she always had a smile and a VOLUMINOUS "HEEEEY CUUUZ!" Every time she saw me and my sons. Whether at Church, a school function, Food Lion, Perth Bait and Tackle,..her loving greeting to me made me smile...even on my darkest of days. She mentored, Prayed, shared chemo advice, joked and rough housed with my son Brayden as they both battled cancer! Her voice and her legacy will live on in my fondest memories...her "HEEEEY CUZ!" voice, heart, and memory will forever bring a smile to my heart. She fought so hard. She is now with her Lord and Savior. Goodbye cuz!
Karin Langdon
Family
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results